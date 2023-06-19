Multichain Price Tops $3.36 on Major Exchanges (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Multichain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $61.67 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00012720 BTC on exchanges.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

