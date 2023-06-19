Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NBRV stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

