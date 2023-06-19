Needham & Company LLC Raises Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $60.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.