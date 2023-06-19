Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Critical Survey

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -75.78% Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and Modular Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 884.85%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 312.62%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Modular Medical.

3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Modular Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 38.15 -$13.89 million ($0.56) -1.18 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -0.70

Nemaura Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. It also offers MODD1, a novel two-part patch pump. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

