New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

