NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

