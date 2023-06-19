Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

