Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $458.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.80. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

