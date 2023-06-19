Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $101.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

