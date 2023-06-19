Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Novozymes A/S to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 95.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Novozymes A/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 733 2810 3592 22 2.41

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 31.42%. Given Novozymes A/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 6.13 Novozymes A/S Competitors $2.99 billion $184.77 million 19.57

Novozymes A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -71.34% -22.28% -2.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novozymes A/S peers beat Novozymes A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion. It also provides textile solutions, such as biopreparation, biopolishing, bleach clean-up, denim abrasion and finishing, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers solutions for pulp & paper, including fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, starch modification, and deinking; leather solutions comprising acid bating, area expansion, bating, degreasing, soaking, and unhairing and liming; and water and waste management solutions, which consist of bioaugmentation, biogas, and sludge management. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis, as well as rTrypsin for cell culture; and human health and protein solutions. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

