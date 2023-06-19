Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Buys 32,124 Shares

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 32,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,412,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,721,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

