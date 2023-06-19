Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Buys 32,124 Shares

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 32,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,412,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,721,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NVCT stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $18.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT)
