NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Woodstock Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.7% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

