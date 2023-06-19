NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

