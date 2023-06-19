Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

OCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,838,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

