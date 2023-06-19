Odeon Capital Group Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.75 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

