Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $331.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $326.00 to $331.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $325.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

