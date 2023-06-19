Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 52.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.36 on Monday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.