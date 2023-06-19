Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $203,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 231.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 551,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

