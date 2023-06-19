OLO (NYSE:OLO) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Down 3.3 %

OLO stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. OLO has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378 over the last ninety days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.