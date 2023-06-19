Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$76.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$84.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.27. The firm has a market cap of C$183.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$58.00 and a one year high of C$97.77.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

