Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$76.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$84.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.27. The firm has a market cap of C$183.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$58.00 and a one year high of C$97.77.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.