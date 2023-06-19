Omega Financial Group LLC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.