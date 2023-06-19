Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

