Omega Financial Group LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 169,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $161.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

