Oppenheimer Boosts EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $119.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

