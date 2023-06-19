Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 368 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 493 1639 4997 68 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.48%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -2,866.36% -141.37% -23.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -8.60 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $111.49 million -$11.01 million 42.83

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Organicell Regenerative Medicine rivals beat Organicell Regenerative Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.