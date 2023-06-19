Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

