OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) VP Sells $1,239,000.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $122.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $127.07.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

