Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

OUST opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.35. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Ouster will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at $352,650.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at $352,650.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl bought 25,700 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 3,749,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,897,150.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,501 and have sold 12,541 shares valued at $70,982. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 142.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 204,494 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 7.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

