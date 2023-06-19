Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

OXM stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $13,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.