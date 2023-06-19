Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

