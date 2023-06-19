Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

PANW opened at $246.53 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $247.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.40. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

