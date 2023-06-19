Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 3.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $246.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $247.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.40.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

