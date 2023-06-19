Parkland Co. (PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 14th

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Parkland Trading Down 0.3 %
Parkland stock opened at C$33.99 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$36.46. The stock has a market cap of C$5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.73 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.5967742 EPS for the current year.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
