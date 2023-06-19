Parkland Co. (PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 14th

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Parkland Trading Down 0.3 %

Parkland stock opened at C$33.99 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$36.46. The stock has a market cap of C$5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.73 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.5967742 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

