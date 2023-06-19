Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $405.25 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

