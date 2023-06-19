Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

