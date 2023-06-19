Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

