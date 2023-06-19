Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $87.03 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 967.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.