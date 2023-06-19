Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,727,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

