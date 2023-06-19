Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 947 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

