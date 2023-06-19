Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $246.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.40. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

