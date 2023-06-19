Patten Group Inc. Buys New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.