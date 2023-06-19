Patten Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 136,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,479,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.