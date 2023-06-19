Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

