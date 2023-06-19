Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

