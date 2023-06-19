Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

