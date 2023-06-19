PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $480,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,528,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $1,724,079. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

PDC Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

