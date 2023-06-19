PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

