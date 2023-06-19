Peterson Wealth Services Buys 1,462 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $222.75.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

