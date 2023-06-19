Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

