PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PPCCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.4811 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from PICC Property and Casualty’s previous dividend of $1.32.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of PPCCY opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
